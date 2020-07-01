The semi-finals of this season's FA Cup have been confirmed, following the weekend's action in the quarter-finals.

Current holders Manchester City will meet Arsenal in the first semi-final on Saturday 18 July with the game shown live on BT Sport.

That game is set for a 7:45pm kick-off and as is custom, will be played at Wembley Stadium.

GET BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

The second semi-final will be between Chelsea and Manchester United, and will take place at Wembley on Sunday 19 July. This will be at 6pm on Sunday 19 July and will be broadcast on the BBC.

The 2020 FA Cup final will be broadcast on both channels on August 1.

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

SEE ALSO Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass - Contract free access to Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and more

AND Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world