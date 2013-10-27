Facts: The must-share Premier League stats
Chelsea 2-1 Man City
- Fernando Torres scored his first goal of the season with his 13th shot.
- Torres also registered his 13th Premier League assist for Chelsea, one more than he managed for Liverpool.
- Torres, who had only had 2 shots on target in the 2013/14 Premier League, had 3 today.
- Chelsea have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games this season than any other side (6).
- City have conceded 82% of their goals after half-time, a league high.
Swansea 0-0 West Ham
- Ashley Williams made 94 passes; West Ham's top passer Mark Noble made 38.
- 4 of West Ham’s 5 shots on target came in the first half.
- Swansea had the highest proportion of short passes in the Premier League this weekend (92%).
Tottenham 1-0 Hull
- No side has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Tottenham (6).
- Since the start of last season Roberto Soldado has taken 9 league penalties and scored 8 of them.
- Tottenham continue to lead the Premier League in long throws this season (91).
- Spurs were tackled more than any other side this weekend (28 times).
Sunderland 2-1 Newcastle
- This game saw a pass completion rate (combined) of 72%, the second-lowest in this season's top flight.
- Both of Steven Fletcher’s Premier League goals this season have come with his head. None of the 11 he scored for the Black Cats last season were headers.
- Davide Santon created 6 goalscoring chances, twice as many as any other player in the game.
Southampton 2-0 Fulham
- Fulham are the first Premier League team this season to fail to have a first-half attempt on goal.
- Fulham are the seventh Premier League team this season to fail to register a shot on target in an entire game.
- Rickie Lambert had 3 shots on target against Fulham. The entire Fulham side managed 2 attempts in the entire game (both off target).
- Southampton made more ball recoveries than any other side this weekend (66).
Aston Villa 0-2 Everton
- Christian Benteke has failed to score with 2 penalties this season - a third of all the Premier League spot-kick failures in 2013/14.
- Seamus Coleman became the third player to concede two penalties in the PL this season, after Laurent Koscielny and Dean Moxey.
- No side has conceded the first goal of the game more often than Aston Villa in the Premier League this season (7).
Liverpool 4-1 West Brom
- Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 6 Premier League games.
- The Reds hit the woodwork twice in this game and lead the Premier League this season with 8 overall.
- Liverpool hit 3 direct free kicks off target vs WBA, more than any other team this weekend.
- Despite their margin of victory, Liverpool made 2 clearances off the line, more than any other team this weekend.
Man United 3-2 Stoke
- Javier Hernandez has scored 5 goals in 7 PL appearances against Stoke; only against Wigan has he netted more.
- Marko Arnautovic was the first visiting player to score a Premier League free-kick at Old Trafford since Charlie Adam for Blackpool in May 2011.
- Crouch’s goal was only the ninth Manchester United have conceded before the 5th minute in the PL era at Old Trafford; five of these nine have come since August 2012.
- Manchester United scored their first and second headed goals of the season.
- United had the highest percentage of passes in opposition half this weekend (69%).
- Stoke only made 5 crosses but all 5 found a team-mate.
Norwich 0-0 Cardiff
- Norwich had 61% possession in this game; since the start of last season they have had over 50% possession in 11 games but have won none of them.
- The Canaries had 31 shots (including blocks) in this game – the most by any side in a single game this term, and 11 more than any other team this weekend.
- Cardiff have faced more shots than any other team in the Premier League this term (174).
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
- In each Premier League game this season, Arsenal have allowed their opponents to attempt at least 10 shots (incl. blocked). In total, Crystal Palace had 13 shots.
- Despite playing with 10 men for 25 minutes, Arsenal attempted 665 passes - their highest in a league game this season.
- Arsenal played 2 through balls and lead the Premier League with 16 overall.
- Laurent Koscielny hit more successful long passes than any other player this weekend (13).
