Facts: The must-share Premier League stats

Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Fernando Torres scored his first goal of the season with his 13th shot.

Torres also registered his 13th Premier League assist for Chelsea, one more than he managed for Liverpool.

Torres, who had only had 2 shots on target in the 2013/14 Premier League, had 3 today.

Chelsea have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games this season than any other side (6).

City have conceded 82% of their goals after half-time, a league high.

Swansea 0-0 West Ham

Ashley Williams made 94 passes; West Ham's top passer Mark Noble made 38.

4 of West Ham’s 5 shots on target came in the first half.

Swansea had the highest proportion of short passes in the Premier League this weekend (92%).

Tottenham 1-0 Hull

No side has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Tottenham (6).

Since the start of last season Roberto Soldado has taken 9 league penalties and scored 8 of them.

Tottenham continue to lead the Premier League in long throws this season (91).

Spurs were tackled more than any other side this weekend (28 times).

Sunderland 2-1 Newcastle

This game saw a pass completion rate (combined) of 72%, the second-lowest in this season's top flight.

Both of Steven Fletcher’s Premier League goals this season have come with his head. None of the 11 he scored for the Black Cats last season were headers.

Davide Santon created 6 goalscoring chances, twice as many as any other player in the game.

Southampton 2-0 Fulham

Fulham are the first Premier League team this season to fail to have a first-half attempt on goal.

Fulham are the seventh Premier League team this season to fail to register a shot on target in an entire game.

Rickie Lambert had 3 shots on target against Fulham. The entire Fulham side managed 2 attempts in the entire game (both off target).

Southampton made more ball recoveries than any other side this weekend (66).

Aston Villa 0-2 Everton

Christian Benteke has failed to score with 2 penalties this season - a third of all the Premier League spot-kick failures in 2013/14.

Seamus Coleman became the third player to concede two penalties in the PL this season, after Laurent Koscielny and Dean Moxey.

No side has conceded the first goal of the game more often than Aston Villa in the Premier League this season (7).

Liverpool 4-1 West Brom

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 6 Premier League games.

The Reds hit the woodwork twice in this game and lead the Premier League this season with 8 overall.

Liverpool hit 3 direct free kicks off target vs WBA, more than any other team this weekend.

Despite their margin of victory, Liverpool made 2 clearances off the line, more than any other team this weekend.

Man United 3-2 Stoke

Javier Hernandez has scored 5 goals in 7 PL appearances against Stoke; only against Wigan has he netted more.

Marko Arnautovic was the first visiting player to score a Premier League free-kick at Old Trafford since Charlie Adam for Blackpool in May 2011.

Crouch’s goal was only the ninth Manchester United have conceded before the 5th minute in the PL era at Old Trafford; five of these nine have come since August 2012.

Manchester United scored their first and second headed goals of the season.

United had the highest percentage of passes in opposition half this weekend (69%).

Stoke only made 5 crosses but all 5 found a team-mate.

Norwich 0-0 Cardiff

Norwich had 61% possession in this game; since the start of last season they have had over 50% possession in 11 games but have won none of them.

The Canaries had 31 shots (including blocks) in this game – the most by any side in a single game this term, and 11 more than any other team this weekend.

Cardiff have faced more shots than any other team in the Premier League this term (174).

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

In each Premier League game this season, Arsenal have allowed their opponents to attempt at least 10 shots (incl. blocked). In total, Crystal Palace had 13 shots.

Despite playing with 10 men for 25 minutes, Arsenal attempted 665 passes - their highest in a league game this season.

Arsenal played 2 through balls and lead the Premier League with 16 overall.

Laurent Koscielny hit more successful long passes than any other player this weekend (13).

