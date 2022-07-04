Quiz! Can you name every country to have qualified for a Women's Euros?

16 teams have qualified for the Women's Euros – can you name them all, plus the teams not there this time?

A view of the France jersey over the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 match ball during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Jersey Shoot at the UEFA Headquarters, The House of the European Football, on June 28, 2022 in Nyon, Switzerland.
(Image credit: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Five minutes on the clock, 20 nations to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo

The Women's Euros began in 1984, the same year that Michel Platini starred for France in the men's edition of the tournament. 

At Euro '84, there were only four teams – just as in the men's version. Over the years, this has expanded, with 2022 being the biggest tournament yet, as 16 sides will come over to England: double the number from five years ago. 

So the women's game is quite literally growing – but can you tell us where?

There have been 19 separate countries to have made the Euros, while one country in today's list has been renamed (we'll let you have a point for each, since we're kind, like that).

