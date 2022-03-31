Quiz! Can you name the last 100 Premier League managers to be hired?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

The length of a managerial reign is almost as short as Neil Warnock's fuse, these days. Almost.

There are only 20 clubs in the Premier League at any one time. Yet if you were to count up 100 managers ago, you'd wind up at November 23, 2013, when Crystal Palace made a hire. Really, that's not that long ago to have got through a century of bosses.

For this quiz, we're counting any manager to have managed in the Premier League – not necessarily to have been hired in the Premier League. That's permanent hires, too: we've got rid of interim and caretaker stints.

Who knows? By the time you've finished this quiz, there could well be another new name added to the list.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?