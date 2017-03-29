Football's 25 worst waxworks: featuring Ronny, Rooney, Ozil and more

There have been waxworks of some of the Premier League's biggest stars. And Rafael van der Vaart.

After all, what better tribute than having your likeness gawped at by tourists? And when said face is a half-arsed representation, we can at least have a good old laugh.

It's not just an English phenomenon, though: they're at it all over Europe – from Spain to Germany and back to Spain again. And if you thought waxworks of footballers would be a modern happening, think again. They go back at least as far as the 1920s...

25. Mark Hughes

The wax really brings out his eyes.

24. Steven Gerrard

(The waxwork is the one on the right.)

23. The Beckhams

Posh and Becks this time, as Mary and Joseph. It's not offensive because he scored that goal that time.

22. Gianfranco Zola

Some (presumably) rather small children frolic around a wax Gigi.

21. Alan Shearer

Here comes that charisma joke...

20. Kevin Keegan

King Kev looks miffed with his waxy doppelganger – and rightly so.

19. Gary Lineker

Linksy meets minor Breaking Bad character, Ted Beneke.

18. Paul Gascoigne

Gazza in his early-90s pomp.

17. Geoff Hurst

Scored a hat-trick in some match or other.

16. Peter Shilton

Shilts, here, looking like something from an old episode of Doctor Who.

15. Wayne Rooney

Half-man, half-cat, all wax – it's Rooney, apparently.

14. Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven lurks in the darkness.

13. David Beckham & Michael Owen

Becks and Little Mo in their late-'90s boyband stage.

12. Various

Spot the real 'legend': David Seaman, Ian Rush, Ian Wright, Geoff Hurst and Ruud Gullit.

11. George Best, Nobby Stiles

The fickle nature of waxy fame. Best and Stiles both got the chop from Madame Tussauds in the '70s.

10. Zinedine Zidane

Zizou throws his trademark 'thumbs up'. Wait, hang on...

9. Andres Iniesta, David Villa

Spain stars Iniesta and Villa pose awkwardly with their prosthetic pals.

8. Mesut Ozil

The only thing stopping Ozil kissing the Madrid badge was his waxiness. Probably why he left...

7. Rafael van der Vaart

These models of Sylvie and Rafael van der Vaart now, sadly, stand in separate rooms.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano stikes a pose.... y'know, for a change.

5. Dixie Dean

We can't even begin to explain what's going on in the background.

4. Stanley Matthews, Pele

Sir Stan watches as Pele catches sight of his house burning down.

3. Bobby Moore

Who could forget the famous image of Moore lifting the World Cup? Oh, right...

2. David Beckham, Jose Mourinho

Dreamboats Beckham and Mourinho face-off, cause each other to melt, etc.

1. George Best

Fortunately, Bestie's now back in one piece at The National Wax Museum in Dublin.

