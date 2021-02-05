FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 2: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

The FourFourTwo Betting Challenge is quite simple - how much money will our three top tipsters end up with at the end of the month if we give them £50 to spend?

We’ve asked our experts to trawl through all the matches and markets on Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports to find their picks for the week. Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights.

The only requirement is at least one bet per bookie and over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least one bet on Outright Winner, Total Goals (Under/Over), Both Teams to Score (Yes/No), Correct Score and 1 Minimum 4 fold Acca.

Bets must be limited to Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League with the exception of the Acca which can have up to 50% of matches from outside these competitions. Full Rules, as well as Gameweek details, can be found HERE.

Tipsters' running totals Starting Balance After Gameweek 1 Profit uktrader (Ilias Mou) 50 52.5 2.5 @FootySuperTips (James Prosser) 50 54.5 4.5 Pinchbet (Chris) 50 60.75 10.75

(Image credit: PA)

£5 on correct score 0-2 in Sheffield United - Chelsea with bet365 to return £37.50

Sheffield United seem to have turned a bit of a corner lately after three wins in five Premier League outings. Still sitting bottom of the table they need to keep racking up points in order to avoid the drop and probably would have wished for an easier task than having high flying Chelsea come for a visit.

Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel look like a totally different side compared to what former boss Frank Lampard left him. In the three games with Tuchel on the touchline, Chelsea have kept three clean sheets and have completely dominated possession. We expect them to only get better in the coming weeks and they should run out comfortable winners here.

£5 on West Ham to score over 2.5 team goals with bet365 to return £22.50

There is no holding back for Fulham as they now are eight points from safety after tasting defeat once more mid-week. The Cottagers are now winless in 11 straight Premier League outings and need to start putting points on the board sooner rather than later.

West Ham United have been in sensational form in recent weeks and manager David Moyes needs a ton of credit for what he has done with this team. New signing Jesse Lingard opened the books with a brace on his debut against Aston Villa and he will provide yet another weapon in the impressive Hammers’ attack. Fulham having to go on the offensive could leave them vulnerable at the back and we believe West Ham will take advantage.

Four fold - £5 on Chelsea to win, BTTS in Newcastle v Southampton and Aston Villa v Arsenal plus over 2.5 goals in Fulham v West Ham with bet365 to return £39.85

We will finish off the game week with a nice little fourfold. We can see them all hitting so why not combine them and go for the big payout!

SIGN UP TO BET365 Up to £100 in Bet Credits

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

£10 on Arsenal to beat Aston Villa 7/4 with Bet365 to return £27.50

Arsenal failed to win midweek and will be without David Luiz and Bernd Leno following red cards. Runarsson will need to step in and I think he can just manage to keep a clean sheet against the mediocre attack that Aston Villa possesses! Arsenal's midfield will play a big part here and outperform Villa. Arsenal to win at 7/4 with Bet365 (Early Payout Offer)

£10 Both Team To Score - Everton v Man Utd Bet365 to return £17.50 | £2.00 2-1 Everton returns £42

Manchester United are coming into this game from a 9-0 win against Southampton and they definitely won’t be shy to in scoring element. Everton are also on a good winning streak and away they played so well against Leeds United that I can see them not only scoring but even shock the favourites! I will opt in for a BTTS at generous odds of 3/4 and a cheeky bet at 2-1 Everton at 20/1 (Bore Draw Refund)

Weekend 4-fold - £2 returns £78.18 + 5% bonus with Bet365

West Ham, Wolves, Burnley, Chelsea to Win @ 34.51/1

SIGN UP TO BET365 Up to £100 in Bet Credits

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

£7.50 on Man City win 21/20 at bet365 to return £15.37

Nearly a gold plated start in the opening week; after 50 minutes in Leeds v Everton over 4.5 was looking promising, but despite some great chances the minutes ticked away... Chelsea did the business on Thursday though (despite a few sweaty moments) in a game they largely dominated to deliver small profit from week 1.

For week 2 I'll continue to concentrate on the Premier League. I'm hopeful that Swansea offer value on the Asian at +1.75, but without seeing team news (or tonight's performance v Norwich) it's a difficult one to judge. A similar strategy to last week with a range of odds.

First up is Manchester City to beat Liverpool. The reasons are fairly obvious to anyone who has been watching the two teams play; Liverpool look toothless in the final third. This definitely changes in the near future but with neither Mane or Fabinho fully fit or taking part in team training today, the defensive backline is vulnerable against the range of weapons Pep has at his disposal. For me, Liverpool's best chance here is to swap to five at the back but Klopp seems keen to stick with a four and I'm happy to take Man City at odds against.

£7.50 on West Ham win 21/20 at bet365 to return £15.37

At the same odds are West Ham, my second pick. Toothless in the final third could also be used to describe Fulham; they've scored just 17 goals this season, the third-lowest in the league, and are now 8 points from safety. West Ham sit 5th, in excellent form, and with a bolstered front line following the (already successful) signing of Lingard. Josh Maja is likely to start but Fulham struggled to create chances against Leicester and looked very open at the back at times.

£5 on Crystal Palace win 16/5 at bet365 to return £21

Crystal Palace were clinical at Newcastle United on the weekend, scoring twice despite not even creating 1 xG. That makes it two in a row for the Eagles, who will have Benteke back on Monday. Leeds have impressed many this season, including me, but they are always prone to a bad game and a well-disciplined, defence-focused Hodgson side could steal this at attractive odds.

£2.50 on 4 fold of Man City, West Ham, Palace +0.5 Asian Handicap & Burnley 29.71/1 at bet365 to return £76.77

Finally, a four-fold to try and land a big one in week 2 - the three picks above (with Palace +0.5 Asian instead of win to hedge the risk slightly) plus Burnley. Brighton come into this game off back to back 1-0 wins against Tottenham and Liverpool, but have struggled going forward all season, only scoring more than once in a game twice in their last fourteen Premier League games. A solid defence has carried them away from the relegation zone, but it looks likely they've lost Solly March - arguably their player of the season - for at least a couple of months. He may only have contributed 2 goals and 1 assist, but he is right at the top of both their defensive and offensive rankings, and he'll be tough to replace versus a stubborn Burnley team who are much better than their last two tough assignments showed.

SIGN UP TO BET365 Up to £100 in Bet Credits

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

LIVE STREAMS How to watch every Premier League game this week, from anywhere in the world