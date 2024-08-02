Friday Football Quiz, episode 24: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

Time for your Friday teasers, which this week feature British goalkeepers, Real Madrid free transfers and Italian clubs to win the Champions League

Friday Football Quiz: Kylian Mbappe
(Image credit: Future)

Time for your Friday Football Quiz – just how good is your ball knowledge?

It's very nearly the weekend, after all. At this point of the week, we like to give you a multiple-choice quiz encompassing all areas of the beautiful game. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 