Germany v Spain live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Germany v Spain live stream, Tuesday 12 July, 8pm BST, BBC Two

Two of the favourites to win Euro 2022 will go head-to-head in a hotly-anticipated encounter on Tuesday night.

Both Germany and Spain got their campaigns off to a perfect start with handsome wins in their opening fixtures. Germany's 4-0 thumping of Denmark was particularly impressive. The Nationalelf are eight-time winners of this tournament and might never be overtaken as the most successful side in Euros history.

Yet in the build-up to the big kick-off, Germany were somewhat overlooked. That is not to say they were not tipped as potential winners, but there was much more focus on the likes of Spain, France, England, Sweden and the Netherlands.

That was understandable. Germany's last two tournament appearances have ended in elimination at the quarter-final stage. While they were once undisputedly the strongest force in Europe, other nations have caught up with the Germans in recent years. Denmark were thus tipped to cause an upset in some quarters, but Germany delivered a fantastic display to remind everyone of their quality.

Spain fell behind to Finland within 49 seconds of their first game, but two goals in each half saw them run out 4-1 winners. La Roja are still capable of more - although they scored four goals, it was not a perfect performance - but Jorge Vilda will have been pleased with the way his side responded to that early setback.

It is important at international tournaments for teams to pace themselves. Spain were not quite as eye-catching as Germany or France on matchday one, but Vilda will not be overly concerned with that. Sides that peak early often do not go on to win the tournament. It is about hitting top four at the right time.

The winner of this match will probably win Group B and therefore avoid England in the quarter-finals. Germany currently have the edge on goal difference, so Spain cannot afford to settle for a point on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 12 July. The game is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

