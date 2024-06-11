Euro 2024: Who is Milan Skriniar's wife?

So who is Milan Skriniar's wife? The defender is among Slovakia's most important players at the European Championship.

The Slovakians are taking part in the competition for only the second time following their participation in 2016 and 2020. They are among the nations that have benefitted from UEFA's decision to expand the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

But who is PSG star Skriniar dating?

Who is Milan Skriniar's wife?

Skriniar is married to Barbora Hroncekova.

Hroncekova is a professional model who married Skriniar in Paris in 2023.

The couple were in a long-term relationship prior to their wedding, having started dating in 2016. Skriniar was still plying his trade in Slovakia back then, but Hroncekova agreed to join her partner in Italy when he secured a transfer to Sampdoria that year.

The pair have one child together: their daughter, Charlotte, was born in 2020.

