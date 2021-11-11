Greece v Spain live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Greece v Spain live stream, Thursday 11 November, 7.45pm GMT

Spain will be looking to keep their automatic qualification hopes alive when they face Greece in a crunch World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Luis Enrique’s side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and narrowly lost to France in the Nations League Finals last month. However, they still have plenty of work to do in order to book a place at Qatar 2022. Only two victories in their remaining two games will guarantee Spain a spot at the tournament.

La Roja sit second in Group B ahead of their trip to the Olympic Stadium in Athens. They trail Sweden by two points with two rounds of fixtures remaining. Janne Andersson’s side are expected to beat Georgia on Thursday, so a draw or defeat for Spain would condemn them to the play-offs and make Sunday’s showdown with Sweden in Seville altogether less dramatic.

Greece must beat Spain to keep their slim play-off hopes alive. They beat Sweden in Athens in September and could make life difficult for Luis Enrique’s charges by setting up in a compact and narrow defensive shape. However, Spain are rightly considered heavy favourites to triumph here.

Dani Carvajal has been called up to represent his country, becoming the first Real Madrid player to be named in a Spain squad for 235 days.

Ansu Fati is back in after returning to full fitness at Barcelona, who are also represented by Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba and the 17-year-old Gavi. Leeds forward Rodrigo Moreno is a surprise inclusion, but Gerard Moreno and Mikel Oyarzabal have been left out.

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is the biggest name in Greece’s 23-man party. No player in the squad has scored more than five goals for his country, so Spain will fancy their chances of keeping a third consecutive clean sheet in World Cup qualifying.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday, 11 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Mix. See below for international broadcast options.

