Hibernian v Celtic live stream: How to watch the Scottish League Cup Final from anywhere in the world

Hibernian v Celtic live stream, Sunday 19 December, 3pm GMT

Hibernian and Celtic will battle it out for the first piece of silverware of the Scottish season on Sunday.

The Scottish League Cup final will take place at Hampden Park. Celtic have won this competition 19 times in the past, while Hibernian have lifted the trophy on three occasions - but only once in the 21st century.

Celtic and Hibernian both entered the competition in the knockout stage. The former saw off Hearts, Raith Rovers and St Johnstone to reach the final, where they may have expected to lock horns with Rangers. But after beating Kilmarnock and Dundee United in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, Hibernian beat the Scottish champions 3-1 in the semi-finals.

They will now be looking to pull off a similar upset against Celtic at Hampden Park. Hibs do not go into the final in particularly good form, however: they have won only one of their last five Premiership outings and currently sit seventh in the standings. Jack Ross paid the ultimate price for Hibernian's recent dip, with David Gray given the go-ahead to stay on as caretaker manager for the final.

The opposite is true of Celtic, who have won six games in a row in all competitions. That run includes an impressive 3-2 victory in the Europa League over Real Betis, who are currently third in La Liga, and five consecutive triumphs in the Premiership. The Bhoys are now just four points behind Rangers, with the title race hotting up.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Mikey Johnston, James Forrest and Giorgos Giakoumakis have all been on the treatment table of late, but Ange Postecoglou hopes to have at least two of those available for selection.

Hibernian are hopeful that Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet will be fit enough to feature, but Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Kyle Magennis will play no part.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Sunday 19 December, and viewers in the UK can watch the match on Premier Sports 1. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com