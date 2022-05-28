How many Champions League finals have Liverpool won?

Liverpool (opens in new tab) face Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in Paris on Saturday in what will be their 10th Champions League / European Cup final.

Their latest appearance will take them above Juventus and up to fourth on the all-time list, behind only Bayern Munich, AC Milan (both 11) and Real (17 including this year).

The Reds have won six of their previous nine finals; only Milan (7) and Real (13) have been crowned champions of Europe on more occasions.

They first featured in European club football's most prestigious match in 1977, beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in Rome for their first of three triumphs under Bob Paisley - the second of which came the very next year as they defeated Club Brugge 1-0 at Wembley.

Victories over Real and Roma (on penalties, featuring Bruce Grobbelaar's iconic 'spaghetti legs' routine) followed in 1981 and 1984 respectively, the latter under Joe Fagan.

It would be 31 years before Liverpool became kings of Europe again - but it was worth the wait.

On 25 May 2005, Rafael Benitez's side produced the greatest comeback the final of the competition has ever seen, coming from 3-0 down at half-time to take Milan to penalties.

In the shootout, goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek followed in Grobbelaar's wobbly footsteps to ultimately secure the Reds' fifth title on a night forever remembered as the 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

And in 2019, Liverpool made it six with a 2-0 win over Tottenham at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano - prompting Jurgen Klopp to channel his inner Salt-N-Pepa live on TV.