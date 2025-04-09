How to watch PSG v Aston Villa: Live stream and TV details for Champions League quarter-final

Watch PSG v Aston Villa on Wednesday 9 April to see whether either side can build an advantage to take into the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie, with all the broadcast information right here.

With the potential exception of Bayern Munich in the league phase of the competition, PSG away will be one of the sternest tests the Villans face this season, before hosting the return leg at Villa Park next week.

Key information

• PSG v Aston Villa Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

• PSG v Aston Villa Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• PSG v Aston Villa Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

• PSG v Aston Villa free stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• PSG v Aston Villa TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) |

Watch PSG v Aston Villa for FREE

Fans of European football in Ireland can watch PSG v Aston Villa for free on Wednesday, with RTÉ showing the game on TV and online.

RTÉ is the free-to-air public broadcaster for Ireland and has the rights to one Champions League game in each round of fixtures. PSG v Aston Villa on April 9 will be broadcast live on TV on RTÉ 2 and online either via the RTÉ Player streaming platform or simply via their web-page browser player (free, no registration required).

Not in Ireland right now? RTÉ's online players are geo-restricted, but you can still access them while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch PSG v Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home for PSG v Aston Villa, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch PSG v Aston Villa: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch PSG v Aston Villa live on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST for one hour of pre-match build-up ahead of kick-off.

To watch PSG v Aston Villa online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform that houses TNT Sports' output, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch PSG v Aston Villa elsewhere in the world

Watch PSG v Aston Villa the US

Fans in the US can watch a PSG v Aston Villa live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League soccer are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on April 9.

Can I watch PSG v Aston Villa in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch PSG v Aston Villa on Stan Sport, which has the rights to Champions League football down under.

You'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12 a month), so a total of $27 a month.

Kick-off is at 5am AET on Thursday, April 10.

Can I watch PSG v Aston Villa in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch PSG v Aston Villa in New Zealand, courtesy of DAZN New Zealand.

Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 7am NZST on Thursday, April 10.

Can I watch PSG v Aston Villa in Canada?

In Canada, there will be an PSG v Aston Villa live stream on DAZN. Subscriptions cost $34.99 a month.

