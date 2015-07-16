Infographic: The ages of FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2015

Most of the best managers in world football are in their late forties, having accrued that vital bit of experience since hanging up their boots.

There are others in the older brackets who have endured at the top of the coaching tree for many a year, but a special mention here to Marcelo Gallardo, the sole representative of coaches under the big four-oh. At 39, the River Plate boss could be set for years at the top if he carries on the success he has already enjoyed.

