Italy v England live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Italy v England live stream, BBC/ITV, Sunday 11 July, 8pm BST

England are potentially 90 minutes away from history as they prepare to take on Italy in the final of the European Championship.

England have the chance to become the 11th different nation to win the tournament since its launch in 1960. This will be their first appearance in the final, having failed to get beyond the last four in previous attempts. Gareth Southgate's side successfully cleared that hurdle on Wednesday, beating Denmark 2-1 after extra time amid a scintillating Wembley atmosphere.

England fell behind to an excellent free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard. It was the first goal they have conceded at Euro 2020, leaving England facing a new challenge: coming from behind to win. A Simon Kjaer own goal finished off a fine move involving Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, but England were not able to get a second before the end of 90 minutes.

The goal eventually arrived in extra time, as Harry Kane tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel. The decision to award a spot-kick was questionable, but England were by far the better team from the hour mark onwards and Denmark could have few complaints about their elimination.

Southgate and his players will not be underestimating Italy, though. Roberto Mancini's men have shown two sides to their identity during this competition. In the group phase they blew their opponents away with high-tempo, front-foot attacking, and energetic pressing. In their last two outings against Belgium and Spain, they have had to dig in, defend stoutly and find a way to get over the line.

Italy have had the tougher route to the final. Spain were probably the better team in the first semi on Tuesday, but the Azzurri looked threatening on the counter-attack and showed great discipline and resolve without the ball. Once it went to penalties, an Italian victory always seemed the more likely outcome.

England have grown into the tournament, whereas Italy played their best football in the group stage. There is very little between the two sides. The Italians probably have the better midfield, with Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella having impressed both individually and as a trio. But for all their experience, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will not relish the thought of Raheem Sterling running at them on Sunday night.

Whatever happens, this England team has done the nation proud. The summer of 2021 will never be forgotten, regardless of whether it is Kane or Chiellini who is handed the trophy at the end of the game.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and ITV/ITV Hub. See below for watching details where you are.

