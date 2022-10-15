Leeds United vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 2.00pm BST

Looking for a Leeds United vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to struggling Leeds United in the next test to their flying start to the season.

The Gunners have won eight of their nine league games so far and sit one point ahead of Manchester City on top of the standings.

Mikel Arteta’s side head north on a six-match winning run in all competitions, the most recent of which came on Thursday away to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike gave Arsenal a 1-0 win in the Arctic Circle, coming on the back of his brace in a superb 3-2 victory at home to Liverpool last weekend.

In contrast, Leeds are on a five-match winless run stretching back to August and have picked up just two points in that time.

Jesse Marsch’s side, who lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace last time out, are 14th in the standings but go into the weekend just three points above the relegation zone.

Last season, Arsenal won both meetings between the clubs; an Eddie Nketiah double clinched a 2-1 victory at home to Leeds in May, while they triumphed 4-1 at Elland Road in December.

Luis Sinisterra returns from suspension for the hosts, but Stuart Dallas, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Adam Forshaw are out injured.

Arsenal are still without injured pair Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with a calf issue.

Form

Leeds United: LDLDL

Arsenal: WWWWW

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Leeds United v Arsenal.

Stadium

Leeds United v Arsenal will be played at Elland Road.

Other games

Leeds United v Arsenal is one of four 2pm kick-offs on Sunday, along with Aston Villa v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle and Southampton v West Ham.

The late game, and final match of the weekend in the Premier League, is Liverpool v Manchester City at 4.30pm.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday 16 October and it isn't being shown on TV in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

