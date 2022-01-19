Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Wednesday 19 January, 7.30pm GMT

Leicester and Tottenham will return to action on Wednesday after both teams had their weekend fixtures postponed.

Spurs were disappointed that the north London derby was called off on Sunday. Arsenal applied for the match to be postponed due to a combination of injuries, Covid-19 cases and having players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Tottenham felt hard done by and would rather have played. Antonio Conte’s side now turn their attention to Wednesday’s trip to the King Power Stadium, where they have the chance to move above Arsenal and into fifth place.

Tottenham have not lost any of their league games with Conte at the helm. They head into this fixture on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run in the top flight, although they were outclassed by Chelsea in the semi-finals of the League Cup this month.

Leicester have not played a Premier League game in 2022 and have contested just two matches since December 12. Their scheduled meeting with Burnley at the weekend was called off after a request from their opponents, but Wednesday’s encounter looks set to go ahead. Despite their lack of action of late, Leicester remain in the top half of the table.

Tottenham will have to make do without Son Heung-min for the trip to the East Midlands, while Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier are both doubts. Cristiano Romero could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad, while Steven Bergwijn is also available again.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand, all of whom are missing through injury. Kelechi Iheanacho, Papy Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey are representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Patson Daka, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Luke Thomas and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are in line to return.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 19 January, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 2. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

