Boy have we got a football quiz for you. Calling the Toon fo the ultimate Newcastle United quiz.

This is a club like no other. From its contribution to the very culture of the sport to the legends that have donned those iconic monochromatic stripes over the years, football owes a lot to Newcastle.

But do you know your Eddie Howe from your Steve Howey? We’re about to find out.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: PA Images) MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes

40 questions coming up below on the life and times of Newcastle United Football Club. No time limit, either.

We’re going to be asking you about everything you can think of. From Geordie geniuses to trophies, Toon herores and top scorers, we’re winding back to the Magpies’ formation, all the way to the current day.

You’re not alone, though. Each question has a hint button to help, where we will remove one of the three options.

Share your score @FourFourTwo and be sure to forward to the Geordies in your life. Howay the lads!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ultimate Newcastle United quiz

More Newcastle United quizzes

Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle starting XI from the last time they played Sunderland in 2016?

Quiz! Can you name Newcastle United's 25 most expensive signings?

Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle United line-up from the game against Leicester City in 2003?

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Alan Shearer quiz?