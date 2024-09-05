The Ultimate Newcastle United quiz
Howay, it's the Ultimate Newcastle United quiz, as we test you on Milburn through to Miley
Boy have we got a football quiz for you. Calling the Toon fo the ultimate Newcastle United quiz.
This is a club like no other. From its contribution to the very culture of the sport to the legends that have donned those iconic monochromatic stripes over the years, football owes a lot to Newcastle.
But do you know your Eddie Howe from your Steve Howey? We’re about to find out.
40 questions coming up below on the life and times of Newcastle United Football Club. No time limit, either.
We’re going to be asking you about everything you can think of. From Geordie geniuses to trophies, Toon herores and top scorers, we’re winding back to the Magpies’ formation, all the way to the current day.
You’re not alone, though. Each question has a hint button to help, where we will remove one of the three options.
Share your score @FourFourTwo and be sure to forward to the Geordies in your life. Howay the lads!
The Ultimate Newcastle United quiz
