Liverpool v Porto live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Porto live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 24 November, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League when Porto visit Anfield on Wednesday.

Group B looked like the most difficult in this year’s competition, but the Reds have made light work of it so far. A 3-2 victory over AC Milan on matchday one was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, before Jurgen Klopp’s side thrashed Porto 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Liverpool then registered back-to-back victories over Atletico Madrid to move on to 12 points and qualify for the knockout stage with two matches to spare. They have already wrapped up top spot too, and Jurgen Klopp may therefore opt to rest one or two of his regular starters this week.

Porto have gone unbeaten in their games against AC Milan and Atletico, and it is they who occupy second spot going into matchday five. There is plenty of work still to do, though, and memories of their 5-1 demolition by Liverpool in September will still be fresh in the memory.

Still, Porto will have their fate in their own hands regardless of the outcome at Anfield. Their meeting with Atletico Madrid in two weeks’ time will determine which of the two teams progresses to the last 16, unless Porto beat Liverpool and Diego Simeone’s side lose to AC Milan. If that is the case, the Portuguese giants will be safely through to the knockout phase with one game remaining.

Liverpool will have to make do without Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott for the visit of Porto. Andy Robertson is in line to return, while James Milner and Divock Origi will need to be assessed. Klopp might be tempted to rest Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk given his team’s place in the last 16 is assured.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has a fully fit squad to choose from as he looks to extend his team’s four-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

