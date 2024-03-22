Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - WIN tickets to watch Premier League match at Anfield

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur meet for the second time in the Premier League this season on Saturday 4 May, and FFT have teamed up with EA Sports to offer one lucky winner two tickets to the match.

A crucial match for both sides in their Premier League campaigns, this game could prove the difference in Liverpool's title challenge and Tottenham's tilt at qualifying for the Champions League. Of course, the next months will prove pivotal, though Liverpool need to continue picking up three points to stave off the pressure put on them by both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been playing some brilliant football under Ange Postecoglou but results have fallen off in recent months, after a staggering start to the campaign. A win away at Anfield will certainly be a statement of intent, though - but it might just help their closest rivals Arsenal in their quest for the title.

EA Sports FC 24 is available to play on console and PC (Image credit: EA Sports)

Whatever happens, though, expect an enthralling match-up between two of the league's most-exciting sides. Indeed, the same game last season saw a 4-3 Liverpool win in the 94th-minute, after Richarlison had seemingly earned Spurs a point just a minute beforehand.

The reverse fixture in September is arguably the most controversial Premier League game in recent times, with Luis Diaz's goal wrongly disallowed by the assistant referee and also VAR, following an error in communication. Two Liverpool red cards also left them with nine men at the end of the match, as Tottenham just managed to scrape past them in a 2-1 victory.

