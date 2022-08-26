Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream, Saturday 27 August, 3pm

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from two dropped points last weekend when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side were involved in a thrilling encounter on matchday three, sharing the spoils with Newcastle (opens in new tab) after a pulsating 3-3 draw. City (opens in new tab) were in cruise control with 15 minutes on the clock, but the Magpies fought back to take a 2-1 lead before half-time.

They then extended their advantage thanks to a magnificent Kieran Trippier free-kick shortly after the restart, before City responded with strikes from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to avoid defeat.

It was the first time the champions have dropped points this term, and they will be looking to get back on track this weekend. Curiously, City flew to Barcelona (opens in new tab) for a friendly in midweek, but that is unlikely to have too big an impact on this match given that Palace (opens in new tab) were also in action in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Patrick Vieira's team were one of three sides to avoid defeat by City in both Premier League meetings in 2021/22. A 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park followed a superb 2-0 triumph at the Etihad Stadium last December, as goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher inflicted an unlikely defeat on City in front of their own fans.

Palace showed in their recent 1-1 draw with Liverpool (opens in new tab) that they have the speed and quality on the counter-attack to cause problems to the biggest teams in the division, so this will by no means be a straightforward assignment for Guardiola and co.

City will have to make do without Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte and teenager Luke Mbete-Tabu, but Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish could be fit enough to make the bench.

Palace have no fresh injuries to deal with, but they remain without the quartet of Nathan Ferguson, Jack Butland, James Tomkins and James McArthur.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August. See below for international broadcast options.

