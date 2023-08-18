Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream and match preview, Saturday 19 August, 8pm BST

Looking for a Manchester City vs Newcastle live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Newcastle is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Manchester City started their 2023/24 Premier League campaign how they ended the last and how they mean to go on: by winning. An Erling Haaland brace and a goal from Rodri shows Pep Guardiola's side aren't letting up, but they have a tough test awaiting them.

After facing Sevilla in mid-week for the Super Cup, will Manchester City be fully recovered in time for the visit of Newcastle? Probably, but they'll still need to be at full throttle.

Indeed, Eddie Howe has instilled a winning mentality among his squad, and the Magpies are looking to build on their opening day 5-1 win against Aston Villa by sweeping aside the champions. It's a lot easier said than done, but entirely plausible if they manage to play like they did against Villa.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester City have some high-profile stars out for the visit of Newcastle, with Kevin De Bruyne set to miss the next three-to-four months of football after suffering a severe injury against Burnley. Ruben Dias had a concussion following the same game, but could return against Newcastle, while John Stones and Bernardo Silva are in similar situations with respective injuries and illness.

Newcastle are without Joe Willock, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth, with the trio all out through injury.

Form

Manchester City: W

Newcastle United: W

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Manchester City vs Newcastle. His assistants will be Ian Hussin and Adrian Holmes, with Darren Bond the fourth official. Jarred Gillett is the VAR, with Eddie Smart the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Newcastle will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, which has a capacity of 53,400.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Newcastle kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday 19 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.