Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live stream, Wednesday 31 August, 7.30pm

Manchester City will be looking to build on Saturday’s victory over Crystal Palace when they host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Palace (opens in new tab) raced into a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium last time out, with a pair of set-pieces proving City (opens in new tab)’s undoing. The hosts did not get going at all in the first half, as Patrick Vieira’s men held them at arm’s length without too much difficulty.

But led by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva, City turned the game around after the break. Palace were unable to get out of their own half as Pep Guardiola’s side pinned them back, and a hat-trick from Haaland helped City to a 4-2 triumph.

On the balance of play, it was a fair result. Palace only had one shot on target all afternoon, despite scoring twice. City were at their best in the second half and their opponents had no answer.

Nevertheless, Guardiola will not want a repeat of their showing in the first 45 minutes. He will implore his team to make a fast start against Forest (opens in new tab), who won 3-0 on their only previous visit to the Etihad in an FA Cup tie in 2009.

Steve Cooper's side suffered a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham (opens in new tab) last time out. Forest's approach play was pretty good, but they were exposed by Spurs on the counter-attack and struggled to turn decent build-up play into clear-cut chances. They will have to be more defensively secure if they are to frustrate City here.

The champions will have to make do without Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, but Kalvin Phillips could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad. Jack Grealish is set to undergo a late fitness test.

Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala for the trip to Manchester. Renan Lodi could be on the bench after his move from Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab).

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August and is being shown on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

