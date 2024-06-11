Euro 2024: Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife?

So who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife? The Austrian will be cheered on by a partner and child at Euro 2024 this summer.

Sabitzer has enjoyed a good season with Borussia Dortmund and will be a key player for Austria at Euro 2024.

The attacker is also the son of former Austria international Herfried Sabitzer.

Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife?

Sabitzer got engaged to Ukrainian-born Katja Kuhne in 2020. Kuhne came to Germany to study in her teens and shot to fame when she won German reality TV show, The Bachelor.

A post shared by Marcel Sabitzer (@marcel7sabitzer) A photo posted by on

The couple got together in 2017. Sabitzer became a father when Kuhne gave birth to Mary Lou.

“A child gives you a different perspective on life and certain situations,” he told The Red Bulletin.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.