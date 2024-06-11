Euro 2024: Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife?
So who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife? The Dortmund star will be a key player for Austria at Euro 2024
So who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife? The Austrian will be cheered on by a partner and child at Euro 2024 this summer.
Sabitzer has enjoyed a good season with Borussia Dortmund and will be a key player for Austria at Euro 2024.
The attacker is also the son of former Austria international Herfried Sabitzer.
Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife?
Sabitzer got engaged to Ukrainian-born Katja Kuhne in 2020. Kuhne came to Germany to study in her teens and shot to fame when she won German reality TV show, The Bachelor.
The couple got together in 2017. Sabitzer became a father when Kuhne gave birth to Mary Lou.
“A child gives you a different perspective on life and certain situations,” he told The Red Bulletin.
