Euro 2024: Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife?

By
published

So who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife? The Dortmund star will be a key player for Austria at Euro 2024

Who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife?
(Image credit: PA)

So who is Marcel Sabitzer's wife? The Austrian will be cheered on by a partner and child at Euro 2024 this summer. 

Sabitzer has enjoyed a good season with Borussia Dortmund and will be a key player for Austria at Euro 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 