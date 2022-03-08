Marcus Rashford's next club betting odds: Newcastle favourites to sign the Manchester United forward

Marcus Rashford is considering his future as a Manchester United player and could be open to a move this summer.

That is according to recent media reports, sending social media into one giant rumour mill frenzy. Where will Rashford go if he leaves United, his club since the age of eight? FFT have already looked into the likeliest destinations from a practical standpoint, but what do the bookies make of it?

Here, we take a look at the five clubs most likely to sign Marcus Rashford this summer according to odds-makers...

Eddie Howe has made some shrewd signings on Tyneside since taking over as manager in November and the bookies are backing him to lure Rashford to St. James's Park next. Newcastle look likely to stay in the Premier League after drastically turning their form around under their new Saudi owners and will have the financial muscle to tempt the very best to the north east this summer.

Spurs gaffer Antonio Conte has decried a lack of backing in the transfer market during his short reign so far. He'd have little to moan about if the club brought in Rashford, however. FFT assumes the short odds are based on the likelihood that Harry Kane is sold this summer, freeing up funds and a place in their front line.

3. Inter Milan (8/1)

One of the teams FFT tipped to be in for Rashford this summer, if he does choose to leave Old Trafford. Inter are looking more financially secure now than they did at the end of their title winning 2020/21 campaign. And, with Lautaro Martinez likely to be the next striker to follow Romelu Lukaku out the door, there will be plenty of cash to spend and a yawning hole in their attack to fill. Rashford could be the man to do that.

Financial issues? What financial issues?! Despite being forced to lose Lionel Messi last summer, the spending doesn't really seem to have stopped all that much in Catalonia. Ferran Torres cost a large sum from Man City and now they may be turning their attention to United star Rashford. The Manchester lad would certainly be tempted by the idea of joining the La Liga giants.

The Italian giants could be about to lose Paulo Dybala, which would free up a space in their attack, and Rashford would likely thrive in the slower pace of Serie A. The Englishman has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but the more tactical nature of Italian football, coupled with sunshine and incredible food, would go a long way to helping the star recover between games.

