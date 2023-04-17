Napoli vs AC Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Napoli vs AC Milan live stream and match preview, Tuesday 18 April, 8pm BST

Looking for a Napoli (opens in new tab) vs AC Milan (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Napoli vs AC Milan is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Napoli entertain AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, aiming to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and reach the last four for the very first time – while the visitors will be looking to set up a potential semi-final derby against arch-rivals Inter (opens in new tab).

The hosts may be 14 points clear at the top of Serie A and about to secure their first scudetto in 33 years, but their form has stalled recently. Manager Luciano Spalletti and co. will hope that the chance to make more history in the cauldron-like atmosphere of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona can inspire them to get firmly back on track.

Milan may be 22 points behind Napoli in Serie A, but that narrow first-leg victory came just 10 days after they thumped the Partenopei 4-0 in their own back yard in the league. Under Stefano Pioli, the Rossoneri seem to be re-emerging as a European force – and they could reach the Champions League semis for the first time since 2007 – when they last lifted the famous trophy.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Napoli will be without two key players due to suspensions: star centre-back Kim Min-Jae picked up his third Champions League booking of the season in the first leg, while midfield lynchpin Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off. Striker Giovanni Simeone remains sidelined by injury, while attacking midfielder Gianluca Gaetano is doubtful.

Milan, by contrast, have a fully fit squad at their disposal. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is injured but was not included in the Rossoneri's Champions League roster in any case.

Form

Napoli's goalless draw at home to struggling Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday means they have won only one of their last four games. The Partenopei have won 15 out of 20 home matches in all competitions this term – although their two defeats have come in their last five home outings.

Milan have not been in spectacular form of late: Pioli's side have won only two of their last seven in all competitions – but they have kept four clean sheets in the process and lost just one of those games. The visitors drew 1-1 away to Bologna in

Serie A last time out.

Referee

Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for Napoli vs AC Milan.

Stadium

Napoli vs AC Milan will be played at the 54,726-capacity Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Kick-off and channel

Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 18 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

