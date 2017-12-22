Premier League preview: What will and won't happen this weekend

Arsenal vs Liverpool (Friday, 7.45pm)

The big talking point: The game itself - this is huge. At least one of these teams will be squeezed out of the top four at the end of the season, so this is a Champions League six-pointer (if that's a thing?)

What will happen: Anyone who watched Liverpool's performance at Bournemouth will be backing them here. That 4-0 win wasn't just about the attacking players or individual quality, but rather a real team performance during which Klopp's side looked impressively balanced. Yes, even in defence.

What won't happen: Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey are both out with injury, meaning no Plan B for Arsene Wenger.

Everton vs Chelsea (Saturday, 12.45pm)

The big talking point: No major talking point as such, but the improvement in Tiemoue Bakayoko's performances is worth noting. Chelsea's control of central midfield will be crucial at Goodison Park, so Antonio Conte will hope that trend continues.

What will happen: Victorian era football. We know what's coming: Everton will reprise the approach they took at Anfield, sitting behind the ball and hoping that something breaks in their favour. Sam Allardyce will again opt for the mobility of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the top of the pitch and, more worryingly, again have to rely on the young Jonjoe Kenny and uncertain Cuco Martina to nullify Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Victor Moses.

What won't happen: There'll be no Alvaro Morata, who reached the yellow card limit against Bournemouth on Wednesday night... for celebrating a goal.

Brighton vs Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Watford's nosedive. Not a good couple of weeks for Marco Silva, who has lost four of his last five Premier League games and now three in a row (against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield).

What will happen: That sequence should continue. Brighton are a limited team, but they're well-coached and hard-working - and not having to cope with anything like the negativity that their opponents are enduring. By contrast, the suspicion is already that Watford are on the verge of repeating their familiar trick. Start well, lose interest, drift towards the foot of the table.

What won't happen: In Silva's defence, he's dealing with a lengthy injury list: Nathaniel Chalobah, Isaac Success and Younes Kaboul are long-term absentees, but in recent weeks Will Hughes and Kiko Femenia have also been confined to the treatment room. Additionally, Marvin Zeegelaar, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy "cojones" Deeney are all suspended for this game.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Hide behind your seat travelling Bournemouth supporters: this will not be pretty. Chief among Eddie Howe's issue is an error-prone defence which seems ill-equipped to deal with mobile and skilful opponents. Which, obviously, isn't ideal at the Etihad.

What will happen: The above: a nightmare of an afternoon during which City carve through Bournemouth at will and run up a mighty score. The visitors looked powerless to stop Liverpool last weekend and won't fare any better away from home against a far stronger team.

What won't happen: Josh King and Charlie Daniels will both miss the trip, while Jermain Defoe is also ruled out with injury. David Silva and Sergio Aguero remain doubts for Pep Guardiola.

Southampton vs Huddersfield (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: These two teams' identity: they're capable of being anything on a week-to-week basis, and nobody is any closer to knowing where their respective seasons are heading.

What will happen: More what should happen: Mauricio Pellegrino must start Charlie Austin. With him, Southampton create opportunities and look threatening; without they are one of the bluntest teams in the division. He may not be a truly top-level forward, but he's the only one at St Mary's equipped to lead Pellegrino's formation.

What won't happen: Southampton will be without their regular full-backs: Cedric Soares limped off early at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while Ryan Bertrand is also unlikely to feature.

Swansea vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Swansea's next manager. Paul Clement was sacked on Wednesday night, with the club promising further announcements within 24 hours. Leon Britton takes temporary charge for this game.

What will happen: Now or in the future? If Swansea believe that changing the voice in the dressing room will provide a cure for their array of ailments, they're sadly mistaken. Clement's successor will bring a new approach, probably a different style of play, but will ultimately be left to pick from the same poorly assembled squad.

What won't happen: Anything other than an away win. Palace look resurgent and that late comeback against Watford appears to have stoked their self-belief. They were excellent at Leicester and Wilfried Zaha in particular seems to have hit some incendiary form. Those Swansea full-backs are in for a roasting...

Stoke vs West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Less a talking point, more a constant theme: eventually, even a chairman as patient as Peter Coates is going to have to look beyond Mark Hughes.

What will happen: Win or bust. West Brom have often been the angels of death for Chelsea managers and, this time, they might prove to be for former Blue Hughes. Losing at home to a team coached by Alan Pardew is a good look for nobody and defeat here could turn the bet365 Stadium mutinous. Not unfairly, either, because Stoke are dreadful.

What won't happen: Fun? Entertainment? This fixture is framed by all sorts of negative statistics: West Brom haven't won any of their last 16 games, have failed to score in five of their last seven away games, and yet haven't been beaten by Stoke in any of their last six encounters. Hello, final slot on Match of the Day.

West Ham vs Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Another fixture which brings a rapidly improving team into contact with one mired in doom. West Ham have quickly become far tougher to beat under David Moyes, while Newcastle have grown steadily worse as the season has gone on and their limitations have been exposed.

What will happen: Newcastle losing seems inevitable, so the more pertinent "what will happen" refers to what should occur in the coming weeks. Spend. Spend money. Either complete the takoever or don't. Buy some players - preferably a couple capable of scoring goals - and equip Rafael Benitez (the finest manager this club could possibly hope to employ in its current state) with the resources needed to succeed. Or don't and enjoy relegation for a third time.

What won't happen: West Ham will be without Manuel Lanzini, who begins a two-game suspension for his absurd dive against Stoke.

Burnley vs Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The big talking point: It's still Tottenham's form. Last weekend's defeat to Manchester City, while predictable, was in places quite embarrassing. Mauricio Pochettino's players have some bridges to build.

What will happen: On Thursday lunchtime, it was announced that James Tarkowski had lost his appeal against an FA charge for violent conduct and that's an important detail. Tarkowski has arguably been Burnley's most important player this season and, with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min charging into town, he will be a big loss.

What won't happen: This will either end as a 1-0 home win or 0-3 away romp; nothing in between. Pochettino is fairly adept at garnering a reaction from his players and his record after disappointing defeats is generally quite good. Mixed with the Tarkowski absence, that would seem encouraging for Spurs.

Leicester vs Manchester United (Saturday, 7.45pm)

The big talking point: Manchester United's loss to Bristol City. The story from Wednesday night was, of course, what Lee Johnson and his players achieved, but the lasting relevance concerns Jose Mourinho's relationship with his squad. Bristol City played very well, but there were some awful performances from some very expensive, highly talented players in United grey. The title is out of reach for Mourinho, the League Cup is gone, and the Portuguese likely knows that the Champions League is out of reach. Here comes the belligerence...

What will happen: Still, Leicester's loss to Crystal Palace last weekend showed that, in spite of Claude Puel's clear effect, they remain vulnerable to pace - and, obviously, United are packed with speed at the top of the pitch. Paul Pogba is back, too, so Mourinho again has the creativity in his midfield to exploit the Lukaku-Rashford-Martial (or Lingard) axis.

What won't happen: Don't expect to see Henrikh Mkhitaryan again soon: he made no impression against Bristol City and Mourinho doesn't seem to be in a particularly forgiving mood.

