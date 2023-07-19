Premier League Summer Series live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world
There will be nine games played during the Premier League Summer Series, with every game televised in the UK
Want to find every single Premier League Summer Series live stream? You're in the right place.
The Premier League Summer Series TV rights in the UK are held exclusively by Sky Sports, with the broadcaster showing all nine games in the pre-season friendly tournament.
Running from Sunday 23 July until Sunday 30 July, each team in the Premier League Summer Series will play three matches and won't face the same opposition on more than one occasion.
Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Brentford and Aston Villa are all due to take part in the tournament.
Here, FFT explains what the Premier League Summer Series games to watch are, and how you can tune in to every game from anywhere in the world.
Premier League Summer Series live stream
Premier League Summer Series live stream TV schedule: When are the Premier League Summer Series games on TV in the UK?
Premier League Summer Series live streams available on Sky Sports:
Sunday July 23
12am BST: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Monday July 24
12am BST: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Wednesday July 26
10:30pm BST: Brentford vs Brighton
Thursday July 27
12am BST: Fulham vs Aston Villa
1:15am BST: Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Saturday July 29
12:30am BST: Brighton vs Newcastle United
Sunday July 30
5pm BST: Aston Villa vs Brentford
7:45pm BST: Chelsea vs Fulham
Use a VPN to watch Premier League Summer Series football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for the Premier League Summer Series fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – Sky Sports knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
