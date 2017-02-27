Quiz! Can you name 2016/17 Premier League clubs' longest-serving players?

Long serving or long suffering? You decide.

We've picked out the player from each top-flight team with the most years of service to their name – and all you have to do is fill in the blanks below.

For clarity, where players who came through the youth ranks are concerned, we've listed their debuts as start dates (because you have to start somewhere, right?). Senior signings are elected by the date of their signing, or official unveiling.

Fancy a crack? You've got five minutes for this one. Tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them, so long as you don't give the answers away to everyone else. Then challenge your pals to see how they can get on.

(Please note: Turn off your adblockers on our site, please! They'll stop you from seeing this quiz, like the joy-sucking scoundrels they are. Oh, and you'll get a better experience of this on mobile.)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com