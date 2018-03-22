Quiz! Can you name the 41 England internationals who were born in the 1990s?

All the best things were clearly created in the 1990s: the internet, Pixar films, Mario Kart games, FourFourTwo magazine, Tickle Me Elmo. We still enjoy all of these things literally every day – just as we've enjoyed watching these England players emerge.

These footballers are all products of the 1990s too. Below are the 41 players to boast both a full England cap and a 1990s birth date, from a 28-year-old midfielder to the 20-year-old forward who’s the most recently born player to wear the Three Lions.

Of course, no player born post-1990s has represented England as yet – although Phil Foden and his fellow teenage stars may have something to say about that before too long.

For now, however, these are England’s 41 most junior players. Eight minutes are on the clock to try to name as many as you can, based on their month of birth and position. Let us know your score on Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

*Player has retired

**Player has since declared for another nation

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)





