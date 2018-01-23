Quiz! Can you name all 20 Belgians to play in the Premier League this season?

It’s fair to say that Belgium hasn’t always exported talent the way it does right now. Back in the day it was just Philippe ‘the chip’ Albert, Emile Mpenza and Jelle Van Damme, which is a great name for a not particularly great player.

However, Belgium now has a ‘Golden Generation’ to rival England’s of a few years ago; a crop of players lighting up the Premier League, even as they can’t yet get their act together at international level. Good luck with that one, Belgium. Maybe don’t let Steve McClaren have a crack at managing them.

Anyway, many Premier League clubs have a top Belgian player at the heart of their side. So we’re setting you the tough task of naming all 20 to feature in 2017/18 - from the trio who’ve not missed a game yet to the pair who’ve featured just once.

Four minutes are on the clock and each player’s appearance total this season, as well as their club, is below. Let us know how close you get to a perfect 20 @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenges some friends too.

