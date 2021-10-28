Quiz! Can you name every club to have beaten Pep Guardiola?

10 minutes on the clock, 87 clubs to guess.

How do you beat Pep Guardiola? Ask any of the correct answers in today's quiz...

Sometimes it takes a titanic defensive performance. There have been clubs who put their entire side behind the ball, waiting to break when needed. Others have matched him in intensity and breakthrough from that.

Sometimes, you don't need to beat Pep at all. The supposed greatest mind in modern football is occasionally his own undoing - as many sides on this list can testify.

There aren't many clubs to have beaten the great man in proper competitions - we reckon it'll take you 10 minutes to find them all.

