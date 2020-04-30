Quiz! Can you name every player Roy Hodgson played for England?

The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine is in shops from April 29, and celebrates the 100 greatest managers of all time. So this week, we're giving you loads and loads of manager quizzes on the website this week. Let's hope you know your Scolaris from your Simeones....

(Image credit: Future)

11 minutes on the clock, 70 players to guess - Roy Hodgson managed England from 2012 to 2016, if that helps.

Remember when Roy Hodgson was England manager?

They were heady times indeed. No, we didn't actually win a knockout match with Roy - we didn't win a match at all, at the 2014 World Cup - but at least England were fantastic in the qualifiers. That didn't even happen under Steve McClaren.

Roy has since bounced back into the affections of English fans as the Crystal Palace manager, mending a lot of that bad will by not only stopping Manchester City quite a few times - we love an underdog - but by developing Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season. That could be his greatest contribution to the England team yet.

Today, we'd like you to name every player that Roy played during his stint with the Three Lions. We're pretty sure you'll mention the most popular ones, but see how you do with the one-cap wonders...

