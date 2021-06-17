Quiz! Can you name the Belgium squad from the 2018 World Cup?

You have six minutes to guess 23 players.

If you're English, you should have seen a few of Belgium's players in 2018 - the World Cup actually saw England take on Belgium twice. Perhaps uniquely though, neither game actually mattered.

Well, the first came when both sides were already through the group - the second game in the third-place play-off. So we saw quite a lot of Belgium from an English perspective.

A lot was expected of the Red Devils' golden generation - and really, they can hold their heads high after that tournament. They managed to beat Brazil in the quarters and narrowly missed out on the final after falling to France.

Whether you paid attention to the Belgians or didn't really watch them, we're hoping you can get all 23 of their squad correct today.

