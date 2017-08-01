Quiz! Can you name the top 20 scorers from the 2009/10 Premier League season?

Goals galore as the Premier League left the noughties, with Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues netting 103 – including an 8-0 win over Wigan on the last day of the season to seal their title win over second-place Manchester United.

No shock, therefore, that four Chelsea players reached double figures for Premier League goals this season, including two on 20+. A fine season for Tottenham as well - who also bested Wigan by an eight-goal margin in a 9-1 victory - as Spurs finished fourth and qualified for next season's Champions League. Somewhere in Milan, Maicon feels a strange shiver up his spine.

Wigan, meanwhile, survived in 15th despite the worst goal difference in the league (-42). Genius.

The record we’re quizzing you on today, however, is the 20 players who hit 10+ Premier League goals for the season. Five minutes are on the clock, surnames alone are fine - and we sure would appreciate it if you’d let us know your score @FourFourTwo (but don't give away answers, please), then challenge a few friends as well. Ace.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes, so turn them off while you’re here. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes at FourFourTwo.com