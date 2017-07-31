Quiz! Can you name the top 24 scorers from the 2008/09 Premier League season?

A dream season for the TV ratings folk as Liverpool and Manchester United went hammer and tongs at the top of the table. Liverpool actually did the double over their north-west rivals, including a 4-1 thrashing at Old Trafford.

However, United got over the line (as usual) thanks in part to a late winner from Federico Macheda at Aston Villa. Yet the Italian striker is not one of the names in this quiz, as he only scored two goals that season - and indeed for the rest of his career.

OK, that's not quite true. But while Macheda was never as prolific as United or Italy fans wanted him to be, the players below were all lads who knew where the onion bag was.

Each of these footballers hit double figures for Premier League goals in 2008/09. We’ve given you six minutes to get as many surnames as you can, then let us know your score @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best), before challenging some pals.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes, so please turn them off while you’re here. Thanks!)

