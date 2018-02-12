Quiz! How many of the 25 players to score four or more goals in a Premier League game can you name?

You’d think even the most goal-hungry No.9 would stop when they reached the magical hat-trick mark. Not these greedy guzzlers who, when they saw an opponent battered and bemused, had only one thought: time to fill my boots.

With pleasing symmetry, five of this lot actually managed to go all the way to five goals. But given the exploits of one of the Premier League’s great strikers this past weekend, we’ll settle on quizzing you on the four-goal heroes.

Although the quiz below shows 34 answers, you only need to name 25 players. That’s because eight of this lot have scored four goals more than once - including one player who has a hat-trick of four-goal-hauls. The mind boggles.

Now, eight minutes are on the clock and once you’ve finished, we’d love to know you’re score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away. Please challenge some friends while you’re at it too. Ta!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

