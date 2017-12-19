Quiz! Name the 63 players to appear in every game for their club in the 2017/18 Premier League season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No rest for our brave Premier League boys though as they face a schedule almost as hectic as Father Christmas himself. That means rotation, especially for outfield players (keepers can probably just stand in goal, shovelling mince pies into their mouths with those giant gloves they all wear).

So before the Christmas and early January period shortens this list, let’s raise a glass of warm milk to the lads who’ve played a part in 18 out of 18 matches this season.

Some haven't always started, others have been subbed off – one hasn’t even stuck with the same club, switching sides after three matches - but all have taken some part in the maximum number of matches. You can’t ask for a lot more than that.

Each player’s club plus their national team is below. Getting all 63 is extremely tough, but let us know how close you get @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends too. They will thank you for it and so do we. Good luck!

