Quiz! Name the 71 players who've scored 3+ Premier League goals against Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal

Every club has a bogey player; one who scores against them come rain or shine. Luis Suarez against Norwich for example (12 goals in six games), although that may have something to do with Suarez being really good and Norwich being… less good.

Of course, when you’ve been at a club as long as Arsene Wenger has at Arsenal, you'll face plenty of the same opponents. Yet these players have had more success against the Gunners than most.

Each of the below has three or more Premier League goals against Arsenal during Wenger’s reign, which officially began on October 1, 1996. Some have done it for more than one club – such as the all-time leader on 12 – others for just one side, such as the Blues bully on eight.

You have 12 minutes to name as many as you can, based on their total league goals against Wenger’s Arsenal and the clubs they’ve scored them for. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

*Player still at this club

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com