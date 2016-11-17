Quiz! How many of the Premier League’s top-scoring North and South Americans can you name?
By Joe Brewin
Just pick out the Americas’ greatest goal-grabbers in England’s top flight
Another Premier League puzzler for you here: how many of its 25 top-scoring North and South Americans can you name?
Nationality here refers to the country represented by the player at senior level – so keep an eye out for England-born Reggae Boyz. The Premier League began in 1992/93.
You’ve got six minutes on the clock – then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo. Challenge your mates to see how they fare…
(Please note: Using an ad blocker? You won't see the quiz unless you turn it off *peers out of window with sad face*.)
