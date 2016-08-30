Revealed: How old is your Premier League team?

Everybody loves an academy graduate, or at least something to get excited about from the next generation. Then again – FFT apologises for going all Alan Hansen on you in advance – nobody wins much with kids these days. Not really, anyway.

The ever-excellent CIES Football Observatory have compiled data analysing the average age of players used in domestic league games so far in 2015/16, and from the Premier League it's Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham who have come out youngest with an average age of 25.5 years. At the other end are Watford, who have twice posted starting lineups with an average age above 30 this season.

Comparing the Premier League with Europe's four other big leagues is interesting: the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 both have six teams with a lower or equal average than Spurs (including Borussia Dortmund, also 25.5 years); La Liga only two and Serie A none at all. In Germany, Bayern Munich – 6-0 winners over Werder Bremen on the opening day – fielded the oldest team at 28.8 years.

You can view the Premier League figures below, and see the full data here.



Create bar charts

New features every day on FourFourTwo.com