Ronaldo is a rat, Van Persie is a pig, Terry is a monkey and Barton is a dog

Yes, today is Chinese New Year - and this is now Year of the Goat. To celebrate, FFT decided to discover the animal 'signs' of some of football's biggest names.

Confusingly, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain isn't an Ox (he's a rooster), Razvan Rat isn't a rat (another rooster), Shaun Goater isn't a goat (he's a dog), and Radamel Falcao isn't a donkey (because there is no donkey sign).

We jest, of course. The Colombian - also known as El Tigre - has got in right. The Manchester United striker, born in February 1986, is apparently a tiger. So it's not all bad.

Here are some more findings from FFT's extensive research...

Goat

"Have a calm nature and an intellectual approach; they seek aesthetic beauty and are artistic, well-mannered and compassionate, yet detached and resigned to their condition."

Andrea Pirlo - 19/05/79

Jack Wilshere - 01/01/92

Horses

Rio Ferdinand - 07/11/78

Eden Hazard - 07/01/91

Snakes

Gareth Bale - 16/07/89

Thomas Muller - 13/09/89

Dragons

Diego Costa - 07/10/88

Alexis Sanchez - 19/12/88

Rabbits

Arturo Vidal - 22/05/87

Lionel Messi - 24/06/87

Tigers

Radamel Falcao - 10/02/86

Luis Suarez - 24/01/87

Oxen

Wayne Rooney - 24/10/85

James Milner - 04/01/86

Rats

Cristiano Ronaldo - 05/05/85

Carlos Tevez - 05/02/85

Pigs

Robin van Persie - 06/08/83

Adnan Januzaj - 05/02/95

Dogs

Joey Barton - 02/09/82

Raheem Sterling - 08/12/94

Roosters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 03/10/81

Harry Kane - 28/07/93

Monkeys

John Terry - 07/12/80

Thibaut Courtois - 11/03/92

But if you thought the fun ended there, you were dead wrong.

With the handy guide below, you - YES YOU - can find out your favourite footballer's animal.

18/02/1977 - 06/02/1978: Snake

07/02/1978 - 27/01/1979: Horse

28/01/1979 - 15/02/1980: Goat

16/02/1980 - 04/02/1981: Monkey

05/02/1981 - 24/01/1982: Rooster

25/01/1982 - 12/02/1983: Dog

13/02/1983 - 01/02/1984: Pig

02/02/1984 - 19/02/1985: Rat

20/02/1985 - 08/02/1986: Ox

09/02/1986 - 28/01/1987: Tiger

29/01/1987 - 16/02/1988: Rabbit

17/02/1988 - 05/02/1989: Dragon

06/02/1989 - 26/01/1990: Snake

27/01/1990 - 14/02/1991: Horse

15/02/1991 - 03/02/1992: Goat

04/02/1992 - 22/01/1993: Monkey

23/01/1993 - 09/02/1994: Rooster

10/02/1994 - 30/01/1995: Dog

31/01/1995 - 18/02/1996: Pig

19/02/1996 - 06/02/1997: Rat

07/02/1997 - 27/01/1998: Ox

Happy New Year to all FFT's Chinese (and animal loving) readers!