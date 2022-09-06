Sevilla vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Sevilla vs Manchester City live stream, Tuesday 6 September, 8pm

Manchester City will be looking to begin their Champions League campaign with a win when they take on Sevilla on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side have won four of the last five Premier League titles, but they are yet to taste success in continental competition. City (opens in new tab) appeared to be on the brink of an appearance in the final last term, but a sensational comeback by Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in the closing stages of their semi-final second leg saw the English champions-elect eliminated in dramatic fashion.

It was just the latest example of European heartache for City, who will hope to finally take that next step this season. The signing of Erling Haaland has given the fans belief that this might finally be City's year. The Norway international has made a sensational start to his career in England, scoring 10 times in his first six Premier League appearances. Haaland gives another dimension to City's attack, which looks more fearsome than ever before.

Sevilla (opens in new tab) have had a difficult start to the new campaign, leaving their manager Julen Lopetegui under significant pressure. At one point last season the Rojiblancos looked like Real Madrid's closest challengers for the La Liga title, but a slump in the spring saw them finish fourth.

Sevilla have been unable to arrest their decline at the beginning of the current campaign. They were well beaten by Barcelona (opens in new tab) at the weekend, losing 3-0 despite making a bright start to the game. Sevilla sit 17th in the standings and are in desperate need of a pick-me-up as the Champions League gets under way.

City will have to make do without Aymeric Laporte for the trip to Spain, while Kyle Walker and John Stones are fitness doubts. Kalvin Phillips will undergo a late fitness test as he seeks to make his debut in European competition.

Sevilla will be unable to call upon the services of Marcao, Jesus Corona, Fernando and Erik Lamela.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

