Southampton vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton vs Wolves live stream and match preview

Looking for a Southampton vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Wolves (opens in new tab) will be looking to continue their fine run of form as they aim to pull further clear of the bottom three.

Julen Lopetegui's side are still just two points above the relegation zone, though, so they still need to get more wins under their belts.

Southampton (opens in new tab) remain bottom of the Premier League table and are now four points adrift of safety.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Wolves will have to make do without Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Toure, Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan, but Mario Lemina could be passed fit to feature.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Tino Livramento and Juan Larios, while Kyle Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstrong and Alex McCarthy are all doubts.

Form

Wolves have lost only one of their last four games, with Lopetegui having lifted the team from 20th to 15th. A 3-0 victory over Liverpool (opens in new tab) last weekend was the highlight of the Spaniard's tenure to date.

Southampton have lost eight of their last nine top-flight fixtures. Nathan Jones has overseen six of those defeats and is consequently under pressure at St Mary's.

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Southampton vs Wolves.

Stadium

Southampton vs Wolves will be played at the 32,384-capacity St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Wolves kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.