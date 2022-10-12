Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 8pm BST

Group D leaders Sporting Lisbon will be looking to make it three wins from four in this season's Champions League – but they'll have to get the better of a Marseille side who beat their 10 men 4-1 in last week's reverse fixture.

The hosts beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and Tottenham 2-0 before succumbing to that heavy defeat in France. They bounced back with a 2-1 win at Santa Clara in the league on Saturday, and another victory tonight will put them in a strong position to reach the round of 16 for the second successive season. Sporting have won five of their last six European home games against French opposition.

Marseille head to the Portuguese capital on a run of nine straight Champions League away losses; they've failed to score in their previous five matches on the road in the competition. Igor Tudor's side also come into this encounter off the back of their first Ligue 1 loss of the campaign, having gone down 2-1 at home to struggling Ajaccio last time out.

Team news

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim will be without goalkeeper Antonio Adan for this one, following his first-half sending off in the reverse meeting; Franco Israel is expected to deputise between the sticks. Daniel Braganca, Jovane Cabral, Neto and Pedro Porro are all set to miss out through injury.

Jonathan Clauss and Sead Kolasinac are both sidelined for Marseille, while Matteo Guendouzi is doubtful after missing Saturday's defeat to Ajaccio.

Form

Sporting Lisbon: WLWLW

Marseille: LDWWL

Referee

Spain's Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez will be the referee for Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille.

Stadium

Sporting Lisbon vs Marseille will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group D game between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 6 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

