Stats Zone Premier League Games of the Season 2013/14

Most passes in a game: 1192

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City, 4 Dec 2013

For those who love what Xavi calls the "pum, pum, pum, pum" of passing, the place to be was the Emirates, back when the advent calendars remained relatively pristine. The Gunners, who scored in the second minute of each half, piled up 803 passes (721 completed), the Tigers a hardly shabby 305 of 389.

Fewest passes in a game: 544

Stoke City 2-1 Aston Villa, 21 Dec 2013

Less than a fortnight later, with the advent calendar a plundered shell and Christmas drunkenness all around, Stoke and Villa concocted the Premier League's most pass-free game of the season. The Potters' passing improved notably this season but they contributed just 186 completed passes (of 286) to this unseemly scrabble, while their guests were worse, with 158 out of 255. Might have been better to go Christmas shopping.

Most unblocked shots: 33

Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea, 3 Feb 2014

Shooooooot! The summit meeting at the Etihad, renowned in retrospect as a Mourinho masterclass in defence, actually provoked the highest total of unblocked shots, of which City had 19. The hosts' problem was accuracy: of their 24 shots in total, only 3 were on target, whereas Chelsea got 6 of their 18 on target.

Most shots (inc. blocked): 44

Newcastle 0-3 Sunderland, 1 Feb 2014;

Sunderland 0-1 Everton, 12 Apr 2014

Heck of a season for the Mackems, who were also involved in the two matches with the most shots in total. Up the road at Newcastle, they won 3-0 despite only having 16 shots to their neighbours' 28 (10 of which were saved by Stats Zone Awards Goalkeeper of the Season Vito Mannone). Just over two months later, they had their own barn-door day with 24 fruitless shots on Tim Howard's goal; even Everton's winner was an oggie off Wes Brown.

Fewest shots: 9

Aston Villa 0-0 Southampton, 19 Apr 2014

Strikers, look away. Southampton's trip to Villa, which also produced the fewest unblocked shots (7), featured a home side who apparently couldn't hit a cowshed with a brass band – looking at the Stats Zone screen, at least two of their six efforts may have produced throw-ins – and a Southampton side so timid that they restricted their three shots from an area the size of a tea towel.

Highest overall pass completion rate: 89.9%

Man United 3-1 Hull City, 6 May 2013

An evening of firsts (goalscoring debutant James Wilson) and lasts (final Old Trafford appearances for Nemanja Vidic and Ryan Giggs) also produced a pleasingly high percentage of accurate passing – and, as in the game at Arsenal which produced the most passes overall, Hull played their part. The Tigers completed 449 of their 511 passes, while the hosts connected with 583 of their 637. Well done, everybody.

Lowest overall pass completion rate: 62.7%

Stoke City 2-1 Aston Villa, 21 Dec 2013

You lot again?

Most fouls: 40

West Brom 0-1 Southampton, 17 Aug 2013

Maybe it was a refereeing directive that didn't reach anyone but Kevin Friend. Or maybe this opening-day encounter was just as "scrappy" as almost every match report calls it. Whichever, when Mauricio Pochettino's side turned up to face Steve Clarke's Baggies, they acted like anything but Saints, committing 25 of the 40 fouls given by Friend. None of them mattered as much as one of the game's last infractions – Youssouf Mulumbu's 89th-minute foul on Luke Shaw which led to recent goalscoring England debutant Rickie Lambert striking from the spot.

Fewest fouls: 9

Manchester United 2-2 Fulham, 9 Feb 2013

One of the season's most peculiar games, in which Rene Meulensteen returned to Old Trafford with a line-up best described as "solid" and Fulham escaped undefeated for only the second time in 51 years… somehow. The Cottagers produced as many fouls (6) as shots; at the other end, United used their 75.4% possession to rack up 31 shots and a startling 82 crosses… but still allowed Darren Bent to steal a point with an injury-time equaliser.

See also...

Stats Zone Premier League Goalkeeper of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Full-Back of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Centre-Back of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Central Midfielder of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Attacking Midfielder of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Striker of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Young Player of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Player of 2013/14

Stats Zone Premier League Team of 2013/14