Tokyo 2020 football live stream: How to watch every game at the Olympics, from anywhere in the world

Want to find every single Tokyo 2020 football live stream? You're in the right place.

After a longer wait than usual, the Olympics are finally upon us, with both women's and men's tournaments to enjoy.

Sixteen men's teams and 12 women's teams will compete for medals, with matches spread across seven stadiums in Japan, between July 21 and August 7. And the good news is that every single match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, with the rights split between the BBC and Eurosport.

Don't worry if you're overseas - you'll be able to watch a Tokyo 2020 football live stream too. We've got all the details in this handy guide.

There may not be free Euro 2020 live streams in every corner of the globe (see viewing options further down below), but UK viewers will get plenty of the action live on the BBC – with some games on BBC Two, and others on BBC's Red Button service and iPlayer.

Other games are exclusive to Eurosport subscribers, however – so see below for further information on the cheapest way to watch those.

If you’re out of the UK for any Tokyo 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Germany's under-23s without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

Tokyo 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and Eurosport.

Team GB's matches against Chile, Japan and Canada will be shown on both broadcasters.

You can watch the Olympics live on Eurosport via the Discovery+ streaming service for just £29.99 a year. This option gets you multi-camera mode. New users get a free 3-day trial.

You can also subscribe to Amazon Prime and sign up for a free 7-day Eurosport trial. After the trial ends, you can subscribe at the usual £6.99 per month.

If you have paid the licence fee or subscribe to Eurosport but are out of the UK during the next month, you can just download and install a VPN to set your location back home in the UK, then watch live as usual.

NBC is the US broadcaster for the 2020 Olympics, and the only place to watch a Tokyo 2020 football live stream stateside this summer, with dedicated streaming service Peacock TV your best option for watching the soccer.

Peacock Premium costs from just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 for a whole year) and offers a FREE 7-day trial. Best of all, signing up is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience.

Any Olympics action that's aired on normal TV (rather than streams where you pick the sport) can also be watched affordably without cable – courtesy of streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, and you can make a saving on your first month.

Soccer is unlikely to get a lot of normal airtime in the US, however, so you may be better off with the Peacock Premium stream.

New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Tokyo 2020 coverage is split between Sportsnet, TSN, CBC and TLN in Canada

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Tokyo 2020 football live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

You lucky Australians have all of the Olympian action in one place, completely free – Channel 7 have the rights to the coverage this year, and you can watch it all on the 7Plus streaming service too.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

It's also available through TVNZ, which is FREE to watch.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.