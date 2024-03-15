Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - WIN tickets to watch Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City meet for the second time in the Premier League this season on Saturday 20 April, and FFT have teamed up with EA Sports to offer one lucky winner two tickets to the match.

A crucial match for both sides in their Premier League campaigns, Tottenham will be wanting to improve their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next term's Champions League with a win at home against the Champions, while Manchester City will need all three points to improve their chances of retaining the Premier League title for an unprecedented fourth successive season.

After a strong start to the campaign Spurs have dropped off slightly in recent months, with injuries taking their toll on a depleted squad. Manchester City, meanwhile, are seemingly just clicking into gear as the business end of the season gets into full effect, with Pep Guardiola finding a settled side to select week-after-week.

EA Sports FC 24 is available to play on console and PC (Image credit: EA Sports)

The reverse fixture in December saw an enthralling, high-octane game played out between two sides both willing to attack each other. A 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium saw Spurs take an early lead, before having to find a 90th-minute equaliser through Dejan Kulusevski. Controversy at the end of the game, however, left Manchester City incensed, as referee Simon Hooper failed to play advantage as Jack Grealish was put through on goal.

The pair also met at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January for a fourth round FA Cup tie, with Guardiola's side the victors courtesy of a late Nathan Ake goal.

