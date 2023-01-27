Walsall vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Walsall vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Saturday January 28, 12:30pm GMT

Walsall vs Leicester City live stream and match preview

2021 winners Leicester continue their FA Cup journey with a fourth-round trip to League Two Walsall, having narrowly seen off another third tier outfit, Gillingham, in the third round. Brendan Rodgers' side fell at this hurdle last season, losing 4-1 to Nottingham Forest.

2021 winners Leicester continue their FA Cup journey with a fourth-round trip to League Two Walsall, having narrowly seen off another third tier outfit, Gillingham, in the third round. Brendan Rodgers' side fell at this hurdle last season, losing 4-1 to Nottingham Forest.

Walsall are playing in the fourth round for only the second time in 17 seasons, thanks to their dramatic late victory in an all-League Two tie against Stockport County; they've not reached the fifth round since 2003.

This is the first meeting between the teams since February 2009, when Leicester ran out 4-1 winners en route to promotion from League One – although Walsall did win the only previous FA Cup tie, 1-0 at this same stage way back in 1978.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Walsall boss Michael Flynn will be forced into a couple of changes for the visit of the 2015/16 Premier League champions: centre-back Manny Monthe is suspended, while recently signed striker Jamille Matt is cup-tied.

As for Leicester, Rodgers will likely rotate heavily again but will be without at least six players. In addition to James Justin, who's out for the season, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand, Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare are all sidelined; Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez are both doubtful.

Form

Walsall come into this clash among the most in-form teams in the top four divisions: the Saddlers have lost just one of their last 13 outings in all competitions, winning nine. They currently sit four points outside the League Two play-offs with two games in hand and drew 1-1 away to Tranmere last time out.

Leicester, meanwhile, have hit a real slump since the World Cup. The Foxes have won just two of their eight games in league and cup since the resumption of the club season – both against lower-league opposition. They conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton last time out, although they did at least snap a run of four straight league defeats.

Referee

Gavin Ward will be the referee for Walsall vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Walsall vs Leicester City will be played at the 11,300-capacity Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

Kick-off and channel

Walsall vs Leicester City kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 28 January in the UK. The game is being shown on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.