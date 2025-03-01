Is Bournemouth vs Wolves on TV? Live streams and broadcast info for FA Cup 5th round tie

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with all the details here on live streams and broadcast options around the world.

Bournemouth vs Wolves key information • Date: Saturday March 1, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • International streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

For the second weekend in a row, Wolverhampton Wanderers will visit Premier League rivals Bournemouth - this time with a place in the FA Cup sixth round to play for.

Andoni Iraola's Cherries are enjoying an overall excellent season and have legitimate hopes of qualifying for Europe. The club has never been past the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, though; win this game, and they will reach that milestone for just the third time in their history.

Wolves are meanwhile battling relegation, but have climbed out of the bottom three and moved five points clear of the bottom three since Vitor Pereira took over in December.

Pleasingly, this encounter will settle the best two out of three between the sides: Bournemouth ran out 4-2 winners at Molineux, but Wolves returned the favour with a 1-0 victory at the Vitality just last week.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves online and on TV wherever you are in the world.

Is Bournemouth vs Wolves in the FA Cup on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, UK-based fans who want to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves will need to either head down to the south coast or wait for highlights, because the game has not been selected for live TV coverage.

The all-Premier League affair is the only one of this weekend's eight games not to be available to watch on UK TV or streaming, with the others split between ITV and BBC.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves from anywhere

Away from your home country on Saturday? A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the US

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves streams globally

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the US? In the US, you can watch Bournemouth vs Wolves on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in Canada? Canadians can watch Bournemouth vs Wolves on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Wolves on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Bournemouth vs Wolves on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

Bournemouth vs Wolves: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round

AFC Bournemouth

Third Round: Bournemouth 5-1 West Bromwich Albion

Fourth Round: Everton 0-2 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Third Round: Bristol City 1-2 Wolves

Fourth Round: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Wolves

Bournemouth vs Wolves: FA Cup history

AFC Bournemouth

Best performance: Sixth round (1957 (as Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic), 2021)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Four-time winners: (1893, 1908, 1949, 1960)